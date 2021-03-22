UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Climate Envoys To Meet For Virtual Conference On Tuesday - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 05:00 PM

US, China Climate Envoys to Meet for Virtual Conference on Tuesday - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry will join a virtual climate conference this week alongside his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, despite recent tensions between the two nations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the meeting.

The two officials will take part in the Ministerial on Climate Action, an annual meeting set up by China and attended by high-level representatives from over 30 countries, the report said.

China will chair the meeting, and dozens of officials from European countries and Canada are expected to participate, the report said.

The climate conference comes on the heels of tense talks between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska last week during which the countries' top officials rebuked each others' policies.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and their Chinese counterparts Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi saw both sides publicly trade diplomatic barbs.

The talks got off to a heated start last Thursday after Blinken said Washington would bring up "deep concerns'' about some of China's actions around the world. The remark prompted immediate pushback from Chinese officials at the meeting, who warned the US against meddling in China's "internal affairs."

Related Topics

World China Washington Canada Anchorage From Top

Recent Stories

UAE committed to transform economy into one that i ..

1 minute ago

Water in UAE: A comprehensive water resources mana ..

1 minute ago

Schedule for Parade on Pakistan-Day postponed till ..

7 minutes ago

Decision on educational institutions opening on Ma ..

14 minutes ago

Sohai Ali Abro ties knot with cricketer Shehzar Mo ..

41 minutes ago

All set in AJK to celebrate Pakistan Day with full ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.