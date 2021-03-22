US, China Climate Envoys to Meet for Virtual Conference on Tuesday - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2021) US Special Presidential Envoy John Kerry will join a virtual climate conference this week alongside his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua, despite recent tensions between the two nations, the Wall Street Journal reported on Monday, citing people familiar with the meeting.

The two officials will take part in the Ministerial on Climate Action, an annual meeting set up by China and attended by high-level representatives from over 30 countries, the report said.

China will chair the meeting, and dozens of officials from European countries and Canada are expected to participate, the report said.

The climate conference comes on the heels of tense talks between US and Chinese officials in Anchorage, Alaska last week during which the countries' top officials rebuked each others' policies.

The meeting between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and their Chinese counterparts Director of the Office of the Central Committee for Foreign Affairs Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi saw both sides publicly trade diplomatic barbs.

The talks got off to a heated start last Thursday after Blinken said Washington would bring up "deep concerns'' about some of China's actions around the world. The remark prompted immediate pushback from Chinese officials at the meeting, who warned the US against meddling in China's "internal affairs."