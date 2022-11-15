US-China Commission Warns of Chinese Ties With Russia - Report to Congress

The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has raised a warning about China's ties with Russia in its annual report to Congress on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2022) The US-China Economic and Security Review Commission has raised a warning about China's ties with Russia in its annual report to Congress on Tuesday.

"Although it has been careful thus far to avoid openly violating US and other Western sanctions, China has stepped up its imports of Russian oil and wheat while expanding exports to Russia of desperately needed semiconductors," the report said.

In addition, the Commission said in the report that China has also offered diplomatic cover to Russia, blaming the conflict in Ukraine on NATO expansion and "faithfully echoing and amplifying Moscow's talking points and disinformation."

The report also noted that China had been working to cultivate support and expand its influence in the developing world, in part by appealing to shared anti-Western sentiments.

China' support for Russia, however, may consolidate Western opposition as it has fueled growing skepticism in Europe about its intentions.

Moreover, Beijing's support for Moscow may encourage European governments to join with their Asian counterparts and with the United States in taking a tougher stance against China on trade and technology as well as on other issues, including the theft of intellectual property and human rights abuses, the report added.

The bipartisan commission is mandated to monitor and report to Congress the national security implications of the US-China trade and economic relationship.