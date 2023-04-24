UrduPoint.com

US-China Communications Lines Still Open Though Biden-Xi Call Has Not Happened - Kirby

Faizan Hashmi Published April 24, 2023 | 07:30 PM

US-China Communications Lines Still Open Though Biden-Xi Call Has Not Happened - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are still working to arrange an appropriate time for phone talks, but communications between the two countries remain open, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"There will be a phone call between the two leaders at a time both leaders deem as appropriate. It doesn't mean that because they haven't spoken recently that there isn't lines of communication open between them as it is," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Related Topics

China Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuati ..

Abdullah bin Zayed lauds Saudi Arabia for evacuating UAE citizens from Sudan

7 minutes ago
 Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observati ..

Emirates Mars Mission unveils new Deimos observations at EGU23, announces missio ..

7 minutes ago
 Emirates to expand global network with launch of s ..

Emirates to expand global network with launch of services to Montréal in July

52 minutes ago
 EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts ..

EWEC leading energy sector decarbonisation efforts and driving towards net zero

52 minutes ago
 Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire ..

Multiply Group signs binding commitment to acquire 55% stake in Media 247

52 minutes ago
 Star-studded line-up of international authors for ..

Star-studded line-up of international authors for Sharjah Children&#039;s Readin ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.