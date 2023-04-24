US-China Communications Lines Still Open Though Biden-Xi Call Has Not Happened - Kirby

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) US President Joe Biden and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping are still working to arrange an appropriate time for phone talks, but communications between the two countries remain open, National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby said on Monday.

"There will be a phone call between the two leaders at a time both leaders deem as appropriate. It doesn't mean that because they haven't spoken recently that there isn't lines of communication open between them as it is," Kirby said during a press briefing.