US-China Communications 'Pretty Good' Until Balloon Incident - Ambassador

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The US and Chinese governments engaged in a pattern of communications that could be characterized as being "pretty good" until the recent incident involving a Chinese balloon over the United States, US Ambassador in Beijing Nicholas Burns said on Tuesday.

"We had a pretty good pattern of communication until the balloon incident," Burns said, noting that in the months prior to the incident in late January he had met with former Chinese Ambassador to the United States Qin Gang and then foreign minister Wang Yi.

Burns said the current state of US-China communications is unstable as opposed to the period before last summer when there were constant exchanges between officials from both countries.

The situation changed drastically with then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan despite strong objections and numerous warnings by Beijing, Burns said.

"In the immediate wake of Speaker Pelosi visit to Taiwan last summer, the Chinese had shut down channels," Burns said, adding that by August 4, 2022, China had closed eight different lines of communication.

Among those were three of the most important military channels between the United States and China, Burns said.

The United States never supported a freeze of bilateral relations and certainly does not want a return to a state of Cold War between Beijing and Washington, Burns said.

Washington's view is that better channels of communication are needed between the two governments and the United States stands ready to engage in talks with China to solve disagreements, Burns added.