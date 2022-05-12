US, China congratulate Marcos for Philippine election win

The United States and China have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his win in the Philippine presidential election, as the rival superpowers seek stronger ties with the country in the face of regional tensions

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 )

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, secured more than half of the votes in Monday's poll to win the presidency by a wide margin and cap a remarkable comeback for his family.

He and running mate Sara Duterte, who also won the vice presidential race in a landslide, have embraced key policies of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, including his position on China.

The elder Duterte sought to pivot away from the United States, the Philippines' former colonial master, towards China since taking power in 2016.

He has appeared reluctant to confront Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

In a phone call Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Marcos the two countries had been "partners through thick an thin", Chinese state television reported Thursday.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines relations and am willing to establish a good working relationship with President-elect Marcos, adhere to good neighbourliness and friendship," Xi said.