UrduPoint.com

US, China Congratulate Marcos For Philippine Election Win

Faizan Hashmi Published May 12, 2022 | 12:02 PM

US, China congratulate Marcos for Philippine election win

The United States and China have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his win in the Philippine presidential election, as the rival superpowers seek stronger ties with the country in the face of regional tensions

Manila, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2022 ) :The United States and China have congratulated Ferdinand Marcos Jr on his win in the Philippine presidential election, as the rival superpowers seek stronger ties with the country in the face of regional tensions.

Marcos, the son and namesake of the late Philippine dictator, secured more than half of the votes in Monday's poll to win the presidency by a wide margin and cap a remarkable comeback for his family.

He and running mate Sara Duterte, who also won the vice presidential race in a landslide, have embraced key policies of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, including his position on China.

The elder Duterte sought to pivot away from the United States, the Philippines' former colonial master, towards China since taking power in 2016.

He has appeared reluctant to confront Beijing over territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

In a phone call Wednesday, Chinese President Xi Jinping told Marcos the two countries had been "partners through thick an thin", Chinese state television reported Thursday.

"I attach great importance to the development of China-Philippines relations and am willing to establish a good working relationship with President-elect Marcos, adhere to good neighbourliness and friendship," Xi said.

Related Topics

Election China Beijing United States Philippines 2016 Dictator Family TV From Race Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank tr ..

Dollar hits historic high at Rs191 in Interbank trade

14 minutes ago
 Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

Cannes marks its 75th year in nostalgic form

3 minutes ago
 Russia 'most direct threat to world order': EU's v ..

Russia 'most direct threat to world order': EU's von der Leyen

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Opening Rate in Pakistan 12th May, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakis ..

Foreign Exchange (Forex) Open Market Rate in Pakistan 12th May, 2022

3 minutes ago
 Basketball: NBA playoff results - collated

Basketball: NBA playoff results - collated

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.