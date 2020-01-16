US-China Deal Sets Up 90-Day Trade Dispute Settling Mechanism - Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) The US-China trade deal allocates around 90 days to settling possible disputes and allows a complaining side to take proportionate countermeasures if consultations prove unsuccessful, a senior American administration official told reporters.

"From start to finish it's going to be roughly 90 days," the official said at a press briefing following the signing of the Phase One agreement between the countries on Wednesday.

Within this time frame the parties undertake to try to settle disputes in consultations on three progressively higher levels.

"If it can't be resolved at that point, the complaining party has the ability to take proportionate action.

As long as the action is in good faith, the other side would not be able to either take countermeasures or otherwise challenge the option," the official explained. "The only remedy is to get out of the agreement."

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He signed at the White House ceremony the Phase One trade agreement, which covers issues such as intellectual property, tariff reductions and purchasing commitments.

The deal obligates China to purchase at least $200 billion worth of US goods over the next two years and puts on hold a series of tariff hikes between the world's two largest economies. The deal is expected to be followed by further talks to iron out remaining issues.