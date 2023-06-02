US, China defence chiefs speak 'briefly' at Singapore summit

US and Chinese defence chiefs spoke briefly on Friday, as the Australian prime minister called on both powers to reopen "reliable and open channels of communication"

Singapore, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :US and Chinese defence chiefs spoke briefly on Friday, as the Australian prime minister called on both powers to reopen "reliable and open channels of communication".

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu spoke briefly at a security forum in Singapore, the Pentagon said, after Beijing had declined an invitation for a formal meeting.

Austin and other US officials have been working to shore up alliances and partnerships in Asia, but there have also been tentative signs the two sides are working to patch their relationship.

The United States had invited Li to meet Austin on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in the city-state, but China declined.

Austin and Li "spoke briefly at tonight's opening dinner of the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore. The two leaders shook hands, but did not have a substantive exchange," Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder said in a statement.

Ryder added that the Pentagon believed in maintaining open lines of communications, "and will continue to seek meaningful military-to-military discussions at multiple levels to responsibly manage the relationship".