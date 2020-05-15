US, China Diplomatic Reputations Declining Due to Absurd COVID-19 Row - Ex-American Envoy

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th May, 2020) The diplomatic reputations of the United States and China are deteriorating sharply because of the absurd row over COVID-19, former US Ambassador Chas Freeman told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump threatened to cut off diplomatic ties entirely with Beijing over the virus crisis. The threat comes in the same week lawmakers introduced a bill to sanction Beijing if it fails to provide a full accounting of the outbreak as the FBI opened a probe into China allegedly launching cyber attacks to disrupt US coronavirus research.

"American actions, accusations, and insinuations have provoked Chinese officials to respond with name-calling, invective, and increasingly preposterous accusations of their own," Freeman said on Thursday. "The diplomatic reputations of both countries are rapidly declining."

Freeman was an interpreter during the negotiations in the 1970s between then-President Richard Nixon and Chinese Communist Party Chairman Mao Zedong, a key step towards normalizing relations. However, today, Freeman expressed concerns about how far US-Chinese relations have deteriorated.

"Relations between Beijing and Washington are arguably their worst since the 'offshore island' crisis of 1954-55," Freeman, who also served as a former US assistant defense secretary for international security affairs, said.

"A world distracted by a pandemic and looming economic depression is paying little attention as the United States and China loudly ready each other for a war that neither wants but neither may be able to deter."

Meanwhile, Freeman added, the United States is chipping away at the understanding that has kept the peace in the Taiwan Strait while Beijing considers taking Taiwan by force.

"Tensions in both the East and South China Seas are on the rise. The possibility that conflict might break out between two nuclear-armed great powers is the greatest since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962," he warned.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian on Thursday said Beijing strongly protests US accusations of cyber warfare. He said China is a leader in researching COVID-19 treatment options and has even more reasons to worry about information theft. Beijing has also repeatedly said it released information on the outbreak in a timely manner.