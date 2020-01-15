UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Have Not Agreed On Future Tariff Reductions - Joint Statement

Faizan Hashmi 39 seconds ago Wed 15th January 2020 | 03:20 AM

US, China Have Not Agreed on Future Tariff Reductions - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2020) The United States and China have not reached an agreement on reducing tariffs in the future even after the two countries sign a landmark Phase One trade deal on Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.

"There are no other oral or written agreements between the United States and China on these matters, and there is no agreement for future reduction in tariffs," the statement said as quoted by business Insider.

On Wednesday, Trump and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He are scheduled to sign at the White House the 86-page Phase One trade agreement.

At last count, the Trump administration had imposed tariffs on $550 billion worth of Chinese products, while China had imposed tariffs on $185 billion worth of US goods.

Mnuchin and Lighthizer said in the statement that the details of the Phase One trade agreement would be made public at Wednesday's signing ceremony.

The only component of the agreement that will not be made public is a confidential annex with specific purchase amounts, they said, because it could influence market behavior.

US media reported earlier that the United States could lower some tariffs if China was found to be in compliance with the terms of the Phase One trade agreement.

The White House, Treasury Department and US Trade Representative's Office declined to confirm whether a review has been set for the fall, the statement said.

As part of the Phase-One trade agreement, China will tighten intellectual property rules, increase agricultural purchases and open up its financial sector.

In return, the Trump administration agreed to cut a 15 percent tariff rate in half for $110 billion worth of products targeted in September as well as delay planned escalations.

Related Topics

Business China White House Trump Oral United States September Market Media Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Ras Al Khaimah Ruler offers condolences to Al Zaab ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler chairs Board of Trustees of Universi ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Sharjah Radio Telescope ..

3 hours ago

Malaysian Prime Minister Likens Soleimani's Assass ..

4 hours ago

Libyan Prime Minister Meets With US Ambassador in ..

4 hours ago

UN Calls on Parties to Iran Nuclear Deal to Preser ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.