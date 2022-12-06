UrduPoint.com

US, China Have Opportunity For 'Increased Diplomacy' - White House

Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2022 | 01:42 AM

US, China Have Opportunity for 'Increased Diplomacy' - White House

The United States and China are on a path of "increased diplomacy," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The United States and China are on a path of "increased diplomacy," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"There are now avenues open for increased diplomacy," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby pointed out that the Biden administration hopes that diplomatic channels of communication with China will expand in the future.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to visit China in early 2023 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Indonesia last month. The meeting was the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021.

Related Topics

China Visit Indonesia United States Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ra ..

ANC says will oppose any parliament bid to oust Ramaphosa

59 seconds ago
 Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie ..

Neymar starts for Brazil in World Cup last-16 tie against South Korea

1 minute ago
 Violence at work has affected more than one in fiv ..

Violence at work has affected more than one in five people worldwide: UN report

1 minute ago
 White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vacci ..

White House Opposes Repeal of Military Covid Vaccine Mandates - Kirby

1 minute ago
 Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of ass ..

Parliamentarians asked to submit statements of assets by end of December

4 minutes ago
 Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behin ..

Orion Spacecraft Successfully Completes Burn Behind Moon to Return to Earth - NA ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.