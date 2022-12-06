US, China Have Opportunity for 'Increased Diplomacy' - White House

The United States and China are on a path of "increased diplomacy," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2022) The United States and China are on a path of "increased diplomacy," National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby said on Monday.

"There are now avenues open for increased diplomacy," Kirby said during a conference call.

Kirby pointed out that the Biden administration hopes that diplomatic channels of communication with China will expand in the future.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he plans to visit China in early 2023 to discuss a wide range of bilateral and global issues with high-ranking Chinese officials.

Biden met with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the Group of Twenty (G20) summit in Indonesia last month. The meeting was the first between the two leaders since Biden took office in 2021.