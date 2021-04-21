UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Have Shared Agenda On Climate Change, See It As Crisis - Administration Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:03 PM

US, China Have Shared Agenda on Climate Change, See it As Crisis - Administration Official

The United States and China have a shared agenda on climate change and both nations see it as a crisis, a US administration official told reporters on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States and China have a shared agenda on climate change and both nations see it as a crisis, a US administration official told reporters on Wednesday.

"Both countries see this as a crisis, both countries see the need of action in the 2020s, both countries see the need to work towards holding the increase in global temperatures to 1.

5 degrees, both countries see the need to work in individual areas to promote that," the official said during a virtual press briefing ahead of the virtual Climate Change Summit organized by the Biden administration.

Related Topics

China United States

Recent Stories

WHO eyes malaria eradication in 25 countries by 20 ..

21 seconds ago

At least 3 People die of COVID-19

24 seconds ago

European stocks resist drops in NY, Asia

3 minutes ago

Airlines face $47.7 bn loss in 2021, worse than ea ..

3 minutes ago

'Muslims should get united as per Allama Iqbal's v ..

13 minutes ago

Police clash with protesters as Germany passes vir ..

13 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.