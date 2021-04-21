- Home
- World
- News
- US, China Have Shared Agenda on Climate Change, See it As Crisis - Administration Official
US, China Have Shared Agenda On Climate Change, See It As Crisis - Administration Official
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 08:03 PM
The United States and China have a shared agenda on climate change and both nations see it as a crisis, a US administration official told reporters on Wednesday
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2021) The United States and China have a shared agenda on climate change and both nations see it as a crisis, a US administration official told reporters on Wednesday.
"Both countries see this as a crisis, both countries see the need of action in the 2020s, both countries see the need to work towards holding the increase in global temperatures to 1.
5 degrees, both countries see the need to work in individual areas to promote that," the official said during a virtual press briefing ahead of the virtual Climate Change Summit organized by the Biden administration.