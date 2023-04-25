US, China Have to Address Trade Opportunities, Fairness Issues - Trade Representative

UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 25, 2023 | 07:27 PM

The United States and China have to address challenges related to trade fairness and trade opportunities between them, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters on Tuesday

"We do have a complex and complicated relationship with China, especially around level playing field issues and fairness of trade and trade opportunities between us," Tai said during a digital press briefing.

The Trade Representative emphasized that the United States and China have an absolute need to address these issues in their bilateral relations.

US-China trade relations have a profound impact on the entire global economy which is why it is important for Washington and Beijing to be "clear-eyed and honest" about these challenges, Tai said.

However, it is also essential for the two countries to recognize they have a responsibility to their own people as well as to other countries in building normal trade relations, Tai added.

