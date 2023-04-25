US, China Have to Address Trade Opportunities, Fairness Issues - Trade Representative

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) The United States and China have to address challenges related to trade fairness and trade opportunities between them, US Trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters on Tuesday.

"We do have a complex and complicated relationship with China, especially around level playing field issues and fairness of trade and trade opportunities between us," Tai said during a digital press briefing.

The Trade Representative emphasized that the United States and China have an absolute need to address these issues in their bilateral relations.

US-China trade relations have a profound impact on the entire global economy which is why it is important for Washington and Beijing to be "clear-eyed and honest" about these challenges, Tai said.

However, it is also essential for the two countries to recognize they have a responsibility to their own people as well as to other countries in building normal trade relations, Tai added.