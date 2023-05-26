UrduPoint.com

US, China Hold High-Level Talks In Washington On Trade Relations, Issues - Commerce Dept.

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2023 | 05:20 AM

US, China Hold High-Level Talks in Washington on Trade Relations, Issues - Commerce Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2023) US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has met with her Chinese counterpart, Wang Wentao, in the US capital to discuss trade relations between the two countries, including recent actions Beijing took against American companies operating in China, the Department of Commerce said in a press release.

"Today, Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met with Minister of Commerce of the People's Republic of China Wang Wentao in Washington, DC," the release said on Thursday.

"The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the US-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation. Secretary Raimondo also raised concerns about the recent spate of PRC actions taken against U.S. companies operating in the PRC."

The release noted that the meeting was part of ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication between the United States and China.

