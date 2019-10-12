US, China Making Substantial Progress in Right Direction on Trade Talks - Vice Premier Liu

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The United States and China have made substantial progress in their bilateral trade negotiations, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said during remarks at the Oval Office.

"Mr. President, as you just mentioned, we have made substantial progress in many fields," Liu said on Friday during the two-day negotiations in Washington. "We are happy about it."

Liu also hand delivered a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Trump regarding the trade negotiations, but the officials did not provide details about the message.

Trump said it was a "tremendous message.

"

Earlier on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States will not go through with its plans to increase tariffs from 25 to 30 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and services on October 15.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.