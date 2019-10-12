UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Making Substantial Progress In Right Direction On Trade Talks - Vice Premier Liu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:30 AM

US, China Making Substantial Progress in Right Direction on Trade Talks - Vice Premier Liu

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The United States and China have made substantial progress in their bilateral trade negotiations, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He said during remarks at the Oval Office.

"Mr. President, as you just mentioned, we have made substantial progress in many fields," Liu said on Friday during the two-day negotiations in Washington. "We are happy about it."

Liu also hand delivered a letter from Chinese President Xi Jinping to Trump regarding the trade negotiations, but the officials did not provide details about the message.

Trump said it was a "tremendous message.

"

Earlier on Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said the United States will not go through with its plans to increase tariffs from 25 to 30 percent on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods and services on October 15.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.

Related Topics

World Exports China Washington Trump Beijing Progress United States June October 2018 From Billion Xi Jinping

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

3 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

3 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

3 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.