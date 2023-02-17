UrduPoint.com

US, China Must Develop Arms Control Framework Similar To One With Soviet Union - Senator

Muhammad Irfan Published February 17, 2023 | 10:00 PM

US, China Must Develop Arms Control Framework Similar to One With Soviet Union - Senator

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2023) The United States and China must develop such a relationship that would allow for an arms control framework similar to the one Washington had with the Soviet Union, US Senator Chris Coons said on Friday.

"The United States and China must develop some relationship that allows for an arms control framework, comparable to what we were able to develop with the Soviet Union decades ago," Coons said during a panel discussion at the Munich Security Conference.

Coons also proposed taking into account the impact of the Budapest agreement of 1994 when thinking about how to build a security architecture for this century.

The US senator added that the new security architecture has to include all the countries in the world and not just a handful of those countries that possess nuclear weapons to deter their use.

