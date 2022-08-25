UrduPoint.com

US, China Nearing Deal To Allow Audit Inspection Of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2022 | 10:19 PM

US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Reports

The United States and China are close to coming to an agreement to allow American regulators to travel to Hong Kong as soon as next month to inspect audit papers of US-listed Chinese companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States and China are close to coming to an agreement to allow American regulators to travel to Hong Kong as soon as next month to inspect audit papers of US-listed Chinese companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission informed Chinese companies about Beijing's plan to have US-listed Chinese companies transfer their audit records from the mainland to Hong Kong so they can be inspected by American regulators with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight board, the report said.

However, the US regulators will only finalize an agreement with China if they determine that they will have full access to audit records from the Chinese firms, the report said.

The report said more than 200 US-listed Chinese companies are at risk of being kicked out of US stock exchanges by early 2024 if their audit records cannot be inspected by US regulators for three consecutive years. So far some 160 Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com and Baidu Inc. have been noncompliant, the report added.

The inspection requirements are enforced by the Trump-era Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which took effect last year.

Related Topics

China Company Beijing Hong Kong United States From Agreement

Recent Stories

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Wat ..

Dutch Province Bans Farmers From Using Surface Water Amid Severe Drought - Repor ..

53 seconds ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Cons ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says 'Swatted' Twice, Considers Them Assassination Attem ..

56 seconds ago
 Two outlaws held

Two outlaws held

58 seconds ago
 Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi ..

Foreign national held, drugs recovered at Karachi airport

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy t ..

Pakistan Army, FC with civil administration busy to help flood victims in Baloch ..

16 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global S ..

Almost Half of Russians Believe Country's Global Standing Will Improve Soon - Po ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.