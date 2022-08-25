US, China Nearing Deal to Allow Audit Inspection of NY-Listed Chinese Firms - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) The United States and China are close to coming to an agreement to allow American regulators to travel to Hong Kong as soon as next month to inspect audit papers of US-listed Chinese companies, The Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission informed Chinese companies about Beijing's plan to have US-listed Chinese companies transfer their audit records from the mainland to Hong Kong so they can be inspected by American regulators with the US Public Company Accounting Oversight board, the report said.

However, the US regulators will only finalize an agreement with China if they determine that they will have full access to audit records from the Chinese firms, the report said.

The report said more than 200 US-listed Chinese companies are at risk of being kicked out of US stock exchanges by early 2024 if their audit records cannot be inspected by US regulators for three consecutive years. So far some 160 Chinese companies, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., JD.com and Baidu Inc. have been noncompliant, the report added.

The inspection requirements are enforced by the Trump-era Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, which took effect last year.