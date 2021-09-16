UrduPoint.com

US, China Need To Maintain Communications On Climate, COVID-19, Terrorism - Pelosi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 07:58 PM

US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Climate, COVID-19, Terrorism - Pelosi

The United States and China need to maintain communications on a range of issued, including the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The United States and China need to maintain communications on a range of issued, including the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"We must work together. We have to have a level of communication whether it is COVID, whether it is terrorism, whether it is climate, we still have to have some communication and dialogue with China on that," Pelosi said during a conversation at Cambridge Union Society.

Pelosi said she views China's allegedly deteriorating human rights situation as a major obstacle to bilateral interaction and cooperation.

Pelosi also noted that she is the most unpopular person in China because she expressed her discontent about freedom of speech in the country and the situation in the South China Sea.

Relations between the United States and China have entered a new round of deterioration on Wednesday following the announcement of a new security partnership including the United States, Great Britain and Australia with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to this new initiative, the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday urged the countries to get rid of the Cold War mentality and refrain from creating alliances against others.

Related Topics

Australia China Washington Nancy Cambridge United States From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at A ..

‘Muslim woman who stood guard Jewish prayer at AUH airport embodies UAE’s to ..

19 minutes ago
 EU Takes Note of Reports on Deal Between Mali, Rus ..

EU Takes Note of Reports on Deal Between Mali, Russian Security Group Wagner - C ..

16 minutes ago
 Western Countries Should Accept Refugees From Afgh ..

Western Countries Should Accept Refugees From Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Mini ..

16 minutes ago
 Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi begins numbering hi ..

Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi begins numbering historical, endangered local tre ..

34 minutes ago
 Moscow Rebuffs Allegations About 'Blocking' UN Mis ..

Moscow Rebuffs Allegations About 'Blocking' UN Mission to Support Libya as Stuff ..

16 minutes ago
 Sharjah&#039;s Department of Government Relations ..

Sharjah&#039;s Department of Government Relations hosts bicentennial celebration ..

34 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.