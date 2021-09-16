US, China Need to Maintain Communications on Climate, COVID-19, Terrorism - Pelosi

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The United States and China need to maintain communications on a range of issued, including the coronavirus pandemic and terrorism, US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.

"We must work together. We have to have a level of communication whether it is COVID, whether it is terrorism, whether it is climate, we still have to have some communication and dialogue with China on that," Pelosi said during a conversation at Cambridge Union Society.

Pelosi said she views China's allegedly deteriorating human rights situation as a major obstacle to bilateral interaction and cooperation.

Pelosi also noted that she is the most unpopular person in China because she expressed her discontent about freedom of speech in the country and the situation in the South China Sea.

Relations between the United States and China have entered a new round of deterioration on Wednesday following the announcement of a new security partnership including the United States, Great Britain and Australia with a focus on the Indo-Pacific region.

In response to this new initiative, the Chinese Embassy in Washington on Wednesday urged the countries to get rid of the Cold War mentality and refrain from creating alliances against others.