US, China Not Considering Reopening Closed Consulates as Part of Biden-Xi Talks - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2021) The United States and China are not considering reopening the other's closed consulates as a part of the upcoming talks between presidents Joe Biden and Xi Jinping, Bloomberg reported on Friday, quoting National Security Council spokesperson Dean Lieberman.

"Reporting on reopening consulates is inaccurate.

No such thing is even being considered or discussed," Lieberman was quoted as saying. "The meeting is part of our ongoing efforts to responsibly manage the competition between our countries, not about seeking specific deliverables."

The statement contradicts US media reports on Thursday that Biden and Xi were likely to reach agreements on reopening consulates and on easing visa restrictions.

The virtual meeting between the two leaders has yet to be officially scheduled, Biden said on Tuesday.