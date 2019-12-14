US-China Phase 1 Deal to Be Signed in First Week of January - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Phase One of the US-China trade agreement will be signed in the first week of January, senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday.

"I think this would be signed the first week of January.

That's what we are targeting," the official said at a briefing.

The Phase One agreement is expected to be signed at the ministerial level between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premiere Liu He.