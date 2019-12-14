UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Phase 1 Deal To Be Signed In First Week Of January - Senior US Official

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sat 14th December 2019 | 01:30 AM

US-China Phase 1 Deal to Be Signed in First Week of January - Senior US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2019) Phase One of the US-China trade agreement will be signed in the first week of January, senior US Administration official told reporters on Friday.

"I think this would be signed the first week of January.

That's what we are targeting," the official said at a briefing.

The Phase One agreement is expected to be signed at the ministerial level between US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Chinese Vice Premiere Liu He.

Related Topics

China January Agreement

Recent Stories

All products in UAE markets are in compliance with ..

1 hour ago

German Police Arrest 2 Former Maple Bank Managers ..

2 hours ago

Zulfiqar Bukhari terms rumpus, destruction caused ..

2 hours ago

'Mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs imperative ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan, WB sign $406.6 m loan agreement for KPE ..

2 hours ago

Step afoot to develop sports activities in Balochi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.