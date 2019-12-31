UrduPoint.com
US-China 'Phase One' Trade Deal To Be Signed January 15

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :A partial new US-China trade agreement will be signed in the middle of next month, US President Donald Trump said Tuesday, announcing that he will also then travel to China for continued talks.

Trump's tweet, sent moments before Wall Street opened for the year's final trading day, set a Calendar date for an event that had hung in uncertainty in recent weeks as details remained scant.

Washington and Beijing earlier this month announced a "Phase One" trade deal, de-escalating their nearly two-year trade war as Trump reduced or canceled some tariffs while Beijing promised to adopt trade reforms and buy more US farm exports.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15," Trump tweeted moments before Wall Street was due to open.

"The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present." US and Chinese officials have said the agreement includes protections for intellectual property, food and farm goods, financial services and foreign exchange, and a provision for dispute resolution.

Under the new deal, China has committed to a minimum of $200 billion in increased purchases over the next two years from US manufacturers, farmers, energy producers and service providers, according to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer.

