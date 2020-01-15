US-China Power Game Leaves EU in 'Very Uncomfortable Place' - Ambassador to Russia

The power game between the United States and China makes the European Union choose its side, which leaves the bloc in a very uncomfortable position, EU Ambassador to Russia Markus Ederer said on Wednesday during the Gaidar Forum in Moscow

This year's 11th edition of the economic forum, dubbed Russian Davos, gathers thousands of Russian and foreign officials, business executives and bankers from more than 30 countries at Presidential academy. Ederer together with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and former Austrian chancellor Wolfgang Schuessel are set to discuss the EU-Russian relationship.

"The big power game of today is the US versus China ... I think geostrategically it leaves us in a very uncomfortable place ... because both will pull us, trying to make us allies ... I think the ideal place for the EU is probably closer to the US, the EU cannot defend itself militarily without the US, but certainly not in this uncomfortable middle space," Ederer said.