US, China Presidents To Have Opportunity For Virtual Meeting Before Year End - White House
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 08:05 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a chance to hold a virtual meeting before the end of 2021, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.
"I was in Zurich just a couple of weeks ago meeting with Politburo member Yang Jiechi, who is responsible for foreign policy and national security policy for China. He and I agreed that the two presidents will have the opportunity to have a virtual meeting before the end of the year," Sullivan said during a press briefing.