US, China Presidents to Have Opportunity for Virtual Meeting Before Year End - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2021) US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping will have a chance to hold a virtual meeting before the end of 2021, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters on Tuesday.

"I was in Zurich just a couple of weeks ago meeting with Politburo member Yang Jiechi, who is responsible for foreign policy and national security policy for China. He and I agreed that the two presidents will have the opportunity to have a virtual meeting before the end of the year," Sullivan said during a press briefing.