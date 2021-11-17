US, China Reach Agreement on Issuing Visas to Journalists - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) The United States and China reached a bilateral agreement regarding visas for journalists, Reuters reported citing the US State Department.

Beijing has committed to increase the validity of US journalist visas to one year and permit reporters to freely depart the and return to China during this period, the report said.

Washington expressed its plans to do the same with respect to Chinese journalists, the report added.

The State Department also said that China is ready to issue visas to a certain group of eligible US journalists, according to the report.