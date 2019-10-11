US, China Reach Partial Agreement on Trade Deal - Bloomberg

Washington and Beijing reached a partial agreement on Friday that would halt the ongoing trade war between the two countries and pave the way to a broader deal, Bloomberg News reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2019) Washington and Beijing reached a partial agreement on Friday that would halt the ongoing trade war between the two countries and pave the way to a broader deal, Bloomberg news reported.

"The US and China reached a partial agreement on Friday that would broker a truce in the trade war and lay the groundwork for a broader deal that Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping could sign later this year," Bloomberg said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

According to Bloomberg, China would agree to some agricultural concessions in exchange for the US tariff relief as part of the agreement.

The current round of trade negotiations between the United States and China is taking place on Thursday and Friday. Earlier, US President Donald Trump said that China wants to reach a deal, and negotiations between the countries were going well.