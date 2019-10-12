US, China Reach 'Substantial' Phase-1 Trade Deal - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The United States and China have reached the first phase of a bilateral trade deal during talks in Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We've come to a very substantial phase-1 deal," Trump said on Friday. "We've come to a deal on intellectual property, financial services, a tremendous deal for the farmers - a purchase of from $40 to 50 billion worth of agricultural products."

Trump did not rule out that the initial part of the deal can be signed during the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Chile that will take place from November 11-17.

"Another big issue that we've come to conclusion on is Currency foreign exchange," he added. "We've also made very good progress on technology transfer, and we'll put some of technology transfer in phase-1."

Trump said the US and China would start negotiations on the second phase of the trade deal almost immediately after the conclusion of phase-1.