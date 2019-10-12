UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China Reach 'Substantial' Phase-1 Trade Deal - Trump

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 12th October 2019 | 02:10 AM

US, China Reach 'Substantial' Phase-1 Trade Deal - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2019) The United States and China have reached the first phase of a bilateral trade deal during talks in Washington, US President Donald Trump told reporters.

"We've come to a very substantial phase-1 deal," Trump said on Friday. "We've come to a deal on intellectual property, financial services, a tremendous deal for the farmers - a purchase of from $40 to 50 billion worth of agricultural products."

Trump did not rule out that the initial part of the deal can be signed during the upcoming summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in Chile that will take place from November 11-17.

"Another big issue that we've come to conclusion on is Currency foreign exchange," he added. "We've also made very good progress on technology transfer, and we'll put some of technology transfer in phase-1."

Trump said the US and China would start negotiations on the second phase of the trade deal almost immediately after the conclusion of phase-1.

Related Topics

Technology Exchange China Washington Trump Progress Chile United States November From Billion

Recent Stories

Honorary doctorate for Sharjah Ruler’s cultural ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler visits Madrid’s El Escorial Librar ..

2 hours ago

PTI to make government in Sindh after next general ..

2 hours ago

Opposition parties not united on joining Azadi Mar ..

2 hours ago

SDF Says 5 IS Militants Escaped From Prison in Nor ..

3 hours ago

IS Claims Car Bomb Blast in Syria's Qamishlo - Rep ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.