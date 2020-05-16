UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Relations To Remain Hostile Regardless Of Who Wins 2020 Vote - Ex-EU Consultant

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:40 AM

US-China Relations to Remain Hostile Regardless of Who Wins 2020 Vote - Ex-EU Consultant

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2020) US-Chinese relations are likely to remain openly hostile regardless who wins the presidential election in November, former European Union (EU) consultant Paolo von Schirach told Sputnik.

On Friday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said China and the United States are better off cooperating to end the pandemic after US President Donald Trump threatened to sever diplomatic relations over the COVID-19 crisis.

"The bilateral US China relationship has turned from complex... to openly adversarial," Schirach, president of the Global Policy Institute and professor of international affairs at Bay Atlantic University in Washington said on Friday. "And these Washington-Beijing tensions are likely to continue, no matter who will be in the Oval Office come January."

The former EU consultant said relations between the two economic superpowers had deteriorated in a major way well before the COVID-19 pandemic erupted in January.

"The new legislation just introduced in the US Congress, focused on additional restrictions to the US market for Chinese entities, raises the temperature and these efforts are matched by improbable but eye catching legal actions aimed at collecting monetary compensations from China because of its alleged willful negligence in stopping the outbreak," he said.

These efforts were already reinforcing an already powerful mix of anti-Chinese sentiment in the United States, Schirach observed.

"China is regarded by most Washington insiders, Democrats and Republicans, as a mercantilist power eager to expand its economic influence abroad, while protecting its own markets," he said.

Some US analysts had reached the ominous conclusion that China wanted to create its own global economic system, governed by its own rules, Schirach noted.

According to these theorists, "Instead of being a strong competitor playing by the rules, China is spoiler, and a dangerous one at that, because it wants to replace the US-led free trade system created in the aftermath of World War II," he explained.

Some analysts speculated that Trump's openly accusing China of lack of transparency, on the COVID-19 outbreak was just a clever presidential campaign tactic, Schirach acknowledged.

"Feeling the heat of the widespread criticism following a less than stellar display of Federal government competence in dealing with the outbreak in the US, it seems smart politics to change the domestic political conversation by blaming China," he said.

Related Topics

Election China Washington Threatened European Union Trump United States January November Democrats Congress Market World War From Government

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs two virtual meetings of ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority de ..

4 hours ago

EU Aims to 'Discourage' Israel From Annexing Pales ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon says ready to float pound only after aid s ..

2 hours ago

EU to push Israel to ditch West Bank annexation pl ..

2 hours ago

COVID-19 Pandemic Unlikely to Give Terrorists Oppo ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.