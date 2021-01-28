UrduPoint.com
US-China Relationship Arguably Most Important, Will Shape Future - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) The US-China relationship is the most consequential bilateral relationship andw ill likely to shape global processes for years to come, Secretary of State Antony Blinken told reporters.

"I think it's not a secret, the relationship between the United States and China is arguably the most important relationship that we have in the world going forward. It's going to shape a lot of the future that we all live [in]," Blinken said during a press conference reporters on Wednesday.

However, Blinken pointed out the relationship between the two countries is becoming increasingly frayed, but that reality does not preclude the possibility of them cooperating.

US-China relations have plummeted to their lowest point in years as the two preeminent global economic powers have engaged in an ongoing trade war.

The United States has repeatedly accused China of unfair trade practices, intellectual property theft and other infractions, while Beijing has accused Washington of flouting international norms and rules in its effort to promote US national interests.

