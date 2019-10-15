US-China Row Might Diminish Role of Russia, Europe - French Ambassador in Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

The progressively worsening relations between the United States and China on multiple fronts risk rendering the role of Europe and Russia secondary and making them mere spectators of the Washington-Beijing strife, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2019) The progressively worsening relations between the United States and China on multiple fronts risk rendering the role of Europe and Russia secondary and making them mere spectators of the Washington-Beijing strife, French Ambassador to Russia Sylvie Bermann said on Monday.

"We will see relations between the US and China evolve to relations of confrontation and cooperation at the same time. In this context, Europe and even Russia risk becoming a minor partner; not a real actor but a spectator of relations of these two great powers. So Europe's wish is to have more normal relations, relations of cooperation with Russia. And France, as a leader of Europe today, counts on playing a role," Bermann said during a Valdai Discussion Club session.

The US and China's regular exchange of billions of dollars worth of tariffs on one another's exports started in June 2018. This confrontation gradually bled into the tech industry, with Washington applying targeted economic pressure on Huawei and other high-profile Chinese tech corporations and encouraging other countries to follow suit.

Washington and Beijing have engaged in multiple rounds of talks during this time, and it was not until last week that significant results were achieved.

On Friday, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the feuding nations had "productive two days of discussions," shortly after which it was announced that the US would not increase tariffs on $250 billion worth of Chinese goods to 30 percent as previously planned. Later that day, US President Donald Trump revealed that he had agreed on a "phase-one deal" with China and launched negotiations for phase two. Whether Washington plans to waive another batch of tariffs, worth an estimated $160 billion and scheduled to be applied in December, remains unclear.