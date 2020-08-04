US, China, Russia, EU Seeking Global Leadership - Belarusian President

The United States, China, Russia and the European Union are seeking global leadership, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) The United States, China, Russia and the European Union are seeking global leadership, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said Tuesday.

"A harsh confrontation has begun between the largest economies in the world, the United States, which has been nearly the only world leader in the last decades, and China, which has entered the ranks of the global elite and is supporting the real multipolar world.

Russia and the European Union have not remained by the wayside and are also claiming leadership" Lukashenko said in an address to the parliament and citizens.