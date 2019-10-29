US, China, Russia Press for Renewed Afghan Peace Talks - Joint Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2019) The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan are determined to work with both, the government of Afghanistan and the Taliban to achieve a deal to end fighting in that country, according to a joint statement by the four nations that was released by the US Department of State on Monday.

"To that end, participants: Acknowledged the widespread and sincere demand of the Afghan people for lasting peace and an end to the war," the statement said.

The statement committed the four nations "to work with the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, both government leaders and others, and the Taliban to reach a comprehensive and sustainable peace agreement that ends the war for the benefit of all Afghans and that contributes to regional stability and global security."

The State Department noted that the four nations released the statement following a meeting in Moscow.

In the statement, the participants also called on all the parties to the conflict to immediately reduce violence, and to honor a ceasefire as negotiators attempt to create a political roadmap to end 18-year war.

In addition, the statement also called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to release significant numbers of prisoners at the start of intra-Afghan negotiations and reaffirmed that any peace agreement must include protections for the rights of all Afghans.

The United States, Russia, China and Pakistan called on both the government and the Taliban "to ensure international terrorists do not use Afghan soil to threaten the security of any other country."

Moreover, the statement "highlighted the importance of fighting illegal drug production and trafficking and urged all sides to eliminate the drug threat in Afghanistan."

The four nations welcomed a Chinese proposal to host the next intra-Afghan dialogue in Beijing with the participation of a wide range of political figures, including representatives of the Afghan government.

US President Donald Trump withdrew from the most recent round of peace talks directed by United States envoy Zalmay Khalilzad when the Taliban killed an American service member. The talks were hobbled from the beginning because the Taliban refused to meet face-to-face with representatives of the Afghan government.