WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin held a regular call with Chinese Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss the implementation of the Phase One Agreement signed in January, the US Trade Representative's Office said in a statement.

"Ambassador Lighthizer and Secretary Mnuchin participated in a regularly scheduled call this evening with China's Vice Premier Liu Hu to discuss implementation of the historic Phase One Agreement between the United States and China," it said.

The office said the sides had addressed steps China had taken to effectuate structural changes called for by the Agreement to ensure better protection for intellectual property rights, remove impediments to US companies in financial services and agriculture, and eliminate forced technology transfer.

"The parties also discussed the significant increases in purchases of U.S. products by China as well as future actions needed to implement the agreement. Both sides see progress and are committed to taking the steps necessary to ensure the success of the agreement," it said.