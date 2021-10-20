US, China Should Mitigate Possible Conflict, Maintain Peace - Nominee for Envoy to Beijing

The United States and China should work on improving their communications in order to mitigate the possibility of a conflict and maintain regional peace, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position of US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said dueing his confirmation hearing on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The United States and China should work on improving their communications in order to mitigate the possibility of a conflict and maintain regional peace, President Joe Biden's nominee for the position of US ambassador to China, Nicholas Burns, said dueing his confirmation hearing on Wednesday.

"First of all, we want to mitigate the danger of an accidental conflict (between China and the US).� We want to maintain the peace, but we also want to have clear messaging and I think multiple channels make sense," Burns told the US Senate hearing.

Burns has also promised to communicate directly with Chinese officials if he is confirmed for the position and facilitate their meetings with US counterparts, including President Joe Biden as well as lawmakers.

A career diplomat, former Under State Secretary for Political Affairs Burns has been nominated by the US President Joe Biden to be US ambassador to China in August. Following the nomination, China expressed hope the new ambassador will play a constructive role in improving of the significantly deteriorated relations between Beijing and Washington.

Burns also served as US ambassador to Greece from 1997-2001 and ambassador to NATO from 2001-2005. During his work as the Under Secretary of State from 2005-2008, he worked with the Chinese government on various issues, including Afghanistan, UN sanctions against Iran and North Korea.