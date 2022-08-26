US, China Sign Preliminary Agreement on Audit Inspections of Accounting Firms

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2022) The US' Public Company Accounting Oversight board and the China Securities Regulatory Commission signed a preliminary agreement on Friday to allow the former to audit registered public accounting firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong, according to a release.

the PCAOB signed a Statement of Protocol with the China Securities Regulatory Commission and the Ministry of Finance of the People's Republic of China - the first step toward opening access for the PCAOB to inspect and investigate registered public accounting firms headquartered in mainland China and Hong Kong completely, consistent with US law," the press release said.