US, China Still Early in Process of Re-Engagement in Terms of Dialogue, Diplomacy-Campbell

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th June, 2023) The United States and China are still early in the process of diplomatic re-engagement amid a row in bilateral relations following the spy balloon incident, White House Indo-Pacific Affairs Coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Wednesday.

"We are still relatively early in the process of this round of re-engagement in terms of dialogue and diplomacy between the United States and China, and it's uncertain what trajectory it will take," Campbell said during an event hosted by the Center for Strategic and International Studies.

According to Campbell, the dominant frame of US-China relations is competitive and will remain so going forward, while Washington wants to keep the competition within responsible bounds to avert a potential descent into an open confrontation.

Tensions with China further increased in February of this year when an alleged Chinese spy balloon traversed over the continental United States before being shot down by the US military over the Atlantic Ocean.

Also, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said in May that he expected to engage with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, but China declined.

The Biden administration has voiced its interest in rescheduling Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to China, which was canceled in the wake of the balloon incident, but Beijing has so far not responded.