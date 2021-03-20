UrduPoint.com
US-China Talks Conclude With Both Sides Defending Interests, Finding Common Ground

Faizan Hashmi 18 seconds ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 04:20 AM

 WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th March, 2021)  The high-level discussions between top US and Chinese diplomats in Alaska have concluded after both sides sparred on many issues, but also found common ground on other global matters.

"The strategic dialogue is direct, frank, and constructive... but there are so many major differences sitting between the two sides," China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi told reporters on Friday after wrapping up talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan.

Yang said the principles of no confrontation and no conflict should guide the US-China bilateral relations.

Yang also said China hopes the United States will not underestimate Beijing's determination to defend its territory and safeguard its people.

Blinken said the bilateral talks were very candid and both sides were at odds on topics that include Xinjiang, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and cyberspace. However, both sides found some common ground on matters concerning Iran, North Korea, Afghanistan, and climate change.

Blinken added that they notified their Chinese counterparts that they are currently reviewing bilateral issued related to trade and technology.

The US delegation characterized the talks as "tough and direct" that provided them with an understanding of China's priorities and intentions. The diplomats also said the United States will continue to work with China going forward.

