UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Tensions Negatively Impact Cooperation At UN Security Council - Spokesman

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

US-China Tensions Negatively Impact Cooperation At UN Security Council - Spokesman

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) The growing tension in the US-China relationship hinders cooperation among the countries at the UN Security Council, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said in a press briefing on Thursday.

"It is clear that the dysfunctional state of the relations between the big powers has a negative impact on the ability for them to come together when they sit around the table in the Security Council and other UN legislative bodies," Dujarric said when asked to provide the world's body reaction on the deterioration of relations between Washington and Beijing.

Dujarric also said that in the time of pandemic, it is critical that all UN member states cooperate, along  with the effort led by the World Health Organization, on the COVID-19 vaccine.

US President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that he had signed legislation and an Executive Order punishing China for the encroachment on Hong Kong autonomy.

He told reporters that he signed into law the Hong Kong Autonomy Act, which had passed unanimously through Congress, and gave him tools to hold those accountable who suppress freedom. The Executive Order signed by the president ends US preferential treatment for Hong Kong and will ensure it is treated the same as mainland China.

The relationship between the United States and China has grown tense over China's and the WHO's responses to the coronavirus.

Trump has claimed that China's influence in the WHO allowed the novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan to morph into a global pandemic, when the disease should have been contained within China. Both China and the WHO dismissed the claims.

Related Topics

World United Nations China Washington Trump Wuhan Beijing Hong Kong Same United States Congress All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE and space, a dream turned into reality: Al Ahb ..

42 minutes ago

Dubai Customs launches transit trade guide to keep ..

1 hour ago

Kuwait&#039;s COVID-19 cases climb by 791 to 57,66 ..

2 hours ago

AED6.3 bn of additional stock became accessible fo ..

4 hours ago

UAE Armed Forces honour winners of Armed Forces Ex ..

4 hours ago

FO reiterates for enhanced intâ€™l monitoring on H ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.