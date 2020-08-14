UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China To Discuss Trade Deal Amid COVID-19 Disruption

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 07:53 PM

US, China to discuss trade deal amid COVID-19 disruption

Negotiators from the United States and China will on Saturday discuss the "phase one" trade deal signed earlier this year -- before the coronavirus slammed the world economy and relations between the two economic powers took a turn for the worse

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):Negotiators from the United States and China will on Saturday discuss the "phase one" trade deal signed earlier this year -- before the coronavirus slammed the world economy and relations between the two economic powers took a turn for the worse.

Washington and Beijing's January deal represented a partial truce in their months-long trade war, and obligated Beijing to import an additional $200 billion in American products over two years, ranging from cars to machinery to oil to farm products.

But purchases of those goods have been lagging, while US President Donald Trump has stepped up rhetoric against China ahead of what's expected to be a tough fight for a second term in the November elections, raising questions about the deal's fate as well as the possibility of a second phase of the truce.

"The outcome of the trade talk will signal if both sides are willing to continue to keep the deal, which will signal whether the relationship will deteriorate further," said Iris Pang, chief economist for greater China at financial services giant ING.

Neither the US nor the Chinese government confirmed the talks to AFP but the deal mandates meetings every six months after it takes effect, which would be Saturday.

Even with tensions high and both countries reeling from the shock of COVID-19 -- which has caused a historic contraction in global growth and trade -- analysts don't expect the talks to produce major changes in the agreement. And if anything does happen, Washington would be the catalyst.

"Until now, China has been relatively passive and the United States has been relatively proactive," said Raymond Yeung, chief economist for greater China at ANZ bank. "In my opinion, there shouldn't be much change coming from China in terms of trade, cooperation or opening up the market, the key still lies in the US side." - Tensions worsening - The comity of the deal's signing in Washington has been overshadowed in recent months as Washington and Beijing have traded barbs over who is to blame for the coronavirus, which first surfaced in China.

Also worsening tensions are China's crackdown on Hong Kong, which Washington has responded to with sanctions, and the Trump administration's order to bar Chinese internet giants TikTok and WeChat from operating in the US.

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in June said China would follow through on its commitments while Washington eyes a second deal, but that same month a Chinese State Council counsellor said the COVID-19 pandemic has had an "impact" on the deal and that relations between the countries are "very unsatisfactory." The US-based Peterson Institute for International Economics said Chinese agricultural purchases at the end of June were far from where they should be at that point in the year.

They had reached only 39 percent of their semi-annual target, according to US figures, or 48 percent, based on Chinese figures.

Beijing "is lagging but it looks like China still wants to commit, despite the escalation of the US-China tensions," said Tommy Xie, head of research on China at OCBC Bank.

Bert Hofman, director of the East Asian Institute in Singapore, said Chinese agricultural purchases may improve later in the year but it will struggle to hit targets for energy products, given low global prices.

However he said language in the agreement would allow both sides to modify the targets in response to a disaster like the coronavirus pandemic, which would be "a good outcome" but could be passed over for political considerations.

"It will be politically hard to change the agreement in the run-up to an election in which President Trump has made containing China a key plank in his re-election campaign," Hofman said. "Rather than amending the agreement, he may prefer to cancel it shortly before the US elections."

Related Topics

Election Internet World Import China Washington Oil Trump Bank Beijing Hong Kong Singapore Same United States January May June November Market From Government Agreement Asia Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Hindutva ideology to tear India apart, warns AJK P ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Celebrates 73Rdanniversary Of Pakis ..

11 minutes ago

I-day celebrated in Central Jail Faisalabad

42 minutes ago

S. Korean, Australian Leaders Agree Participation ..

42 minutes ago

Belarusian Prime Minister Speaking With Striking W ..

42 minutes ago

PNSC holds tree plantation activity, flag hoisting ..

42 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.