US, China To Elevate Military Talks In Effort To Defuse Tensions - Reports

The US and China agreed to initiate high-level communications channels between their armed forces in order to reduce tensions between the two nations, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday during a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden agreed to support communications channels between top military officials in Washington and Beijing, the source reportedly said.

