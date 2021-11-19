US, China to Elevate Military Talks in Effort to Defuse Tensions - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

The US and China agreed to initiate high-level communications channels between their armed forces in order to reduce tensions between the two nations, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2021) The US and China agreed to initiate high-level communications channels between their armed forces in order to reduce tensions between the two nations, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday during a virtual summit with US President Joe Biden agreed to support communications channels between top military officials in Washington and Beijing, the source reportedly said.