US, China to Finalize Phase 1 of Trade Deal Despite Canceled APEC Summit - White House

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 10:45 PM

The United States still hopes to conclude a preliminary trade agreement with China by next month despite Chile's decision to cancel an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2019) The United States still hopes to conclude a preliminary trade agreement with China by next month despite Chile's decision to cancel an upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley said in a statement on Wednesday.

Chile earlier on Wednesday canceled the Nov.

16-17 summit in Santiago following weeks of protests in the South American country. US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping had been expected to finalize Phase 1 of the trade deal at the summit.

"We look forward to finalizing Phase One of the historic trade deal with China within the same timeframe, and when we have an announcement, we'll let you know," Gidley said in the statement.

