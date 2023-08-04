US, China to Open New Lines of Communication - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) The US and China plan to open new lines of communication on contentious matters by creating working groups, The Financial Times reported on Friday, citing three unnamed sources.

The sources said two new working groups would focus on Asia-Pacific regional issues, including maritime issues, and a possible third would have a broader focus.

Officials are expected to work out the details in the coming months.

A fourth source said the two governments had yet to reach a final decision, noting that they were not seeking to reestablish the formal "dialogues" from previous administrations.

Yang Tao, director general of the Chinese Foreign Ministry's North American and Oceanian Affairs Department reportedly discussed the matter when he met with State Department officials in Washington on Monday.