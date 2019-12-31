US, China to Sign Phase One Trade Deal at White House on January 15 - Trump

The United States and China will sign Phase One of their trade deal on January 15 in Washington and start Phase Two negotiations in Beijing, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The United States and China will sign Phase One of their trade deal on January 15 in Washington and start Phase Two negotiations in Beijing , US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present," Trump said via Twitter. "At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!"