UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US, China To Sign Phase One Trade Deal At White House On January 15 - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 08:09 PM

US, China to Sign Phase One Trade Deal at White House on January 15 - Trump

The United States and China will sign Phase One of their trade deal on January 15 in Washington and start Phase Two negotiations in Beijing, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) The United States and China will sign Phase One of their trade deal on January 15 in Washington and start Phase Two negotiations in Beijing, US President Donald Trump said in a statement on Tuesday.

"I will be signing our very large and comprehensive Phase One Trade Deal with China on January 15. The ceremony will take place at the White House. High level representatives of China will be present," Trump said via Twitter. "At a later date I will be going to Beijing where talks will begin on Phase Two!"

Related Topics

China Washington Twitter White House Trump Beijing United States January

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan thanks Mazari for approving law agains ..

19 minutes ago

Trump Hails Coordination With Russia After Terror ..

2 minutes ago

Ethiopia: 6 kidnapped children killed after famili ..

2 minutes ago

Special PIA flight to bring back illegal Pakistani ..

2 minutes ago

Secretary Industries assures to resolve all issues ..

2 minutes ago

Turkish Airlines, Boeing reach deal on compensatio ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.