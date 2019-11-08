UrduPoint.com
US-China Trade Agreement May Be Signed In Iowa - Trump

Fri 08th November 2019 | 10:52 PM

The United State and China have not chosen a venue to sign their long-awaited trade agreement, but the accord could be signed in the US state of Iowa, President Donald Trump told reporters Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2019) The United State and China have not chosen a venue to sign their long-awaited trade agreement, but the accord could be signed in the US state of Iowa, President Donald Trump told reporters Friday.

"We are looking at different [venues]," Trump said. "Assuming we get it, I don't like to talk about things until we have them, but it could be in Iowa or a foreign country, or some place like that."

Trump explained that he resisted removing tariffs the United States had imposed on Chinese goods since the trade war between the two countries 18 months ago.

"They'd like to have a roll-back. I haven't agreed to anything," Trump said.

Trump also said he was very happy about how the trade talks have proceed and added that China wants to conclude a trade deal a lot more than the United States.

Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were initially going to sign the so-called Phase One agreement during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Chile in mid-November, but the event was canceled after civil unrest broke out in the country.

The Phase One agreement concerns covering key trade issues that have been subject of disagreement, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports. Trump said earlier that China had also agreed to purchase $40 to $50 billion of US agricultural goods under the trade deal.

The agreement is expected to ease US-China trade tensions, which have prompted economists to speculate they may lead to a global recession.

