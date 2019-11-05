UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Deal Should Take Into Account Interests Of Other Countries - Macron

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 10:50 AM

US-China Trade Deal Should Take Into Account Interests of Other Countries - Macron

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The trade deal between China and the United States, which the parties have been trying to achieve for a long time, should take into account the interests of not only these two countries, but other nations as well, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Tuesday.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war, but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.

Macron stressed that in trade wars there were only losers, referring to the damage caused to the world economy by the conflict between the two countries.

The French president expressed hope that eventually the agreement would be reached with the involvement of the European Union and other global partners.

He also called on China to ease market access procedures for foreign companies to make them more transparent.

The CIIE commenced in Shanghai on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. China has invited representatives of business circles, various organizations, officials and more than 3,000 companies from 170 countries and regions of the world to take part in the expo and related events. The event is organized by the country's Commerce Ministry and the Shanghai Municipal Government with the support of the World Trade Organization.

Related Topics

World Exports Import Business China European Union Beijing Shanghai United States June Sunday 2018 Market Commerce Event From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Latest Gold Rate for Nov 5, 2019 in Pakistan

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Ain Zoo challenges visitors with world’s larg ..

9 hours ago

Dubai preferred destination for entrepreneurs seek ..

9 hours ago

LinkedIn launches new feature helping small busine ..

10 hours ago

MBRSC calls for participation in Sirius Analogue M ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.