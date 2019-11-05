US-China Trade Deal Should Take Into Account Interests of Other Countries - Macron

(@imziishan)

SHANGHAI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The trade deal between China and the United States, which the parties have been trying to achieve for a long time, should take into account the interests of not only these two countries, but other nations as well, French President Emmanuel Macron said at the opening of the second China International Import Expo (CIIE) on Tuesday.

The trade row between the world's two largest economies erupted in June 2018 when the United States imposed the first round of tariffs on Chinese exports, prompting Beijing to respond in kind. Since then, the two countries have been engaged in a full-blown trade war, but have also started negotiations to resolve their trade-related differences.

Macron stressed that in trade wars there were only losers, referring to the damage caused to the world economy by the conflict between the two countries.

The French president expressed hope that eventually the agreement would be reached with the involvement of the European Union and other global partners.

He also called on China to ease market access procedures for foreign companies to make them more transparent.

The CIIE commenced in Shanghai on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. China has invited representatives of business circles, various organizations, officials and more than 3,000 companies from 170 countries and regions of the world to take part in the expo and related events. The event is organized by the country's Commerce Ministry and the Shanghai Municipal Government with the support of the World Trade Organization.