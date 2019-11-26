UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US-China Trade Deal Will Take Time, Needs To Be Done In Phases - White House Aide

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 09:30 PM

US-China Trade Deal Will Take Time, Needs to Be Done in Phases - White House Aide

The US-China trade deal will take time to negotiate and will need to be done in phases because of the complexity of the matter, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US-China trade deal will take time to negotiate and will need to be done in phases because of the complexity of the matter, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Tuesday.

"This will take a while and be done in phases, but I think papering Phase One is taking a bit more time," Conway told reporters at the White House.

Conway added that technology transfers and intellectual property theft are some of the key issues being negotiated.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing Chinese and US officials, lawmakers and experts, that the parties were struggling to agree on the first phase of the deal, and that the second phase was even less likely.

The United States and China are expected to sign the first part of the trade agreement later this year. It is likely to cover key trade issues, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports.

Related Topics

Technology Exports China White House Conway United States Agreement

Recent Stories

US consumer confidence dips in November: survey

6 minutes ago

Saudi-led coalition says to free 200 Yemen rebels ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa urgently needs reforms amid rising ri ..

6 minutes ago

Klopp 'not worried' over Salah fitness ahead of Na ..

6 minutes ago

Prime Minister Kamyab Jawan Programme's progress r ..

1 minute ago

Prisoner dies in camp jail Lahore

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.