US-China Trade Deal Will Take Time, Needs to Be Done in Phases - White House Aide

(@imziishan)

The US-China trade deal will take time to negotiate and will need to be done in phases because of the complexity of the matter, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2019) The US-China trade deal will take time to negotiate and will need to be done in phases because of the complexity of the matter, White House adviser Kellyanne Conway told reporters on Tuesday.

"This will take a while and be done in phases, but I think papering Phase One is taking a bit more time," Conway told reporters at the White House.

Conway added that technology transfers and intellectual property theft are some of the key issues being negotiated.

On Monday, Reuters reported, citing Chinese and US officials, lawmakers and experts, that the parties were struggling to agree on the first phase of the deal, and that the second phase was even less likely.

The United States and China are expected to sign the first part of the trade agreement later this year. It is likely to cover key trade issues, including intellectual property, financial services and US agricultural exports.