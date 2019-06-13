UrduPoint.com
US-China Trade Dispute More Costly For Beijing - White House Economic Adviser

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 13th June 2019 | 11:44 PM

The economic burden of the trade war between Beijing and Washington will be more costly for China than the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said during remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2019) The economic burden of the trade war between Beijing and Washington will be more costly for China than the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said during remarks at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington on Thursday.

"Any consumer effects will be very, very small," Kudlow said. "The overall economic picture, the so-called economic burden, is I think actually going to shift to China more than it's going to damage the US."

He added that the United States has alternatives to trading with China, saying that countries like Mexico can serve as alternatives.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the United States is prepared to impose tariffs on $325 billion worth of Chinese goods if the both countries do not reach a trade deal.

Trump has said he will meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this month to discuss the bilateral trade dispute.

The United States and China have been trying to overcome disagreements that emerged in the wake of Trump's decision last June to impose the 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of Chinese goods in a bid to fix the trade deficit. Since then, the two sides have exchanged several rounds of duties.

