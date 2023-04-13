BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2023) The trade between China and the United States in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 13.1% to $161.587 billion, the data of the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

The US, along with the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, remain among China's top three trading partners.

According to the Chinese General Administration of Customs, China's exports to the US in the first quarter of 2023 decreased by 17% to $115.237 billion, and the US exports to China shrank by 1.7% to $46.350 compared to the same period of 2022.

In March, the bilateral trade between the US and China reached $59.760 billion. The US exported to China goods worth $16.082 billion, and China's exports to the US amounted to $43.678 billion.

At the end of 2022, trade between the US and China rose 0.6% year-on-year to $759.427 billion.