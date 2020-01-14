BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Trade between the United States and China went down 14.6 percent in 2019 in the wake of a protracted trade war, totaling $541.22 billion, the Chinese General Administration of Customs reported on Tuesday.

According to freshly-published data, Chinese exports to the US decreased 12.5 percent from 2018, totaling $418.5 billion, while US imports in China decreased 20.9 percent to a total of $122.7 billion.

In December alone, China imported $11.2 billion worth of US goods and exported $34.4 worth of its own goods to the US, the data shows.

In 2018, US-China trade went up 28.5 percent, totaling $633.5 billion, with Chinese exports to the US accounting for 11.3 percent, or $478.4 billion, and US imports in China increasing 0.7 percent, or $155.09 billion.

Trade between the two nations has been significantly hindered over the past two years by the mutual exchange of tariffs and restrictions. Multiple rounds of consultations have brought about certain thaw recently as sides are expected to sign what has been called Phase One of a deal by Washington and Beijing later this week.