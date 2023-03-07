UrduPoint.com

US-China Trade Down By 17.4% To $101.8Blin In January-February - Chinese Customs

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2023 | 11:10 AM

US-China Trade Down by 17.4% to $101.8Blin in January-February - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th March, 2023) Trade between the United States and China decreased 17.4% to $101.847 billion in the first two months of 2023, the data provided by the Chinese General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

Despite a drop in trade, the United States remained in the top three of China's leading trading partners, along with ASEAN and the European Union.

According to the data, exports from China to the United States in January-February fell by 21.8% year-on-year and amounted to $71.569 billion, while the United States exported goods worth $30.278 billion to China, which is 5% less than in the same period last year.

In 2022, trade between China and the United States increased by 0.6% and amounted to $759.427 billion.

