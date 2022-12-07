UrduPoint.com

US-China Trade In 11 Months Of 2022 Increased 2.4 Percent To $697.694 Billion

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 08:50 AM

US-China Trade in 11 Months of 2022 Increased 2.4 Percent to $697.694 Billion

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Trade turnover between the United States and China in the first 11 months of 2022 grew 2.4 percent year-on-year to $697.694 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

The United States remained in the top three trading partners of China, along with ASEAN and the European Union.

According to Chinese customs data, exports from China to the United States in January-November increased 3.4% year-on-year and amounted to $535.995 billion, while the United States supplied goods worth $161.699 billion to China, which is 0.5% less than in the same period last year.

