US-China Trade in January-April 2023 Down 11.2% to $217.92 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US-China trade in January-April 2023 decreased 11.2 percent to $217.924 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period went down 14.

3 percent year on year to $158.25 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 2 percent to $59.673 billion.

Separately, in April, trade between the two countries amounted to $56.363 billion: the US supplied goods worth $13.34 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $43.022 billion to the US.