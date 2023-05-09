UrduPoint.com

US-China Trade In January-April 2023 Down 11.2% To $217.92 Billion - Chinese Customs

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2023 | 09:40 AM

US-China Trade in January-April 2023 Down 11.2% to $217.92 Billion - Chinese Customs

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) US-China trade in January-April 2023 decreased 11.2 percent to $217.924 billion, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Chinese exports to the United States in the reporting period went down 14.

3 percent year on year to $158.25 billion; deliveries from the US to China dropped 2 percent to $59.673 billion.

Separately, in April, trade between the two countries amounted to $56.363 billion: the US supplied goods worth $13.34 billion to China; China supplied goods worth $43.022 billion to the US.

Related Topics

Exports China United States April From Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2023

17 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th May 2023

22 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region w ..

Abu Dhabi fastest-growing economy in MENA Region with GDP growth rate of 9.3% in ..

8 hours ago
 Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King ..

Ruler of Fujairah sends condolences to Saudi King on death of mother of Prince M ..

8 hours ago
 Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab ..

Arab Federation for Digital Economy, Union of Arab Chambers sign cooperation agr ..

9 hours ago
 UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minis ..

UAE-Congolese relations steadily developing: Minister

9 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.